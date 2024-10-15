State may not have evidence for vehicular homicide charges in Hialeah hit-and-run

The state may not have enough evidence to follow through on charges of vehicular homicide against a woman who allegedly struck and killed an elderly couple in a hit-and-run in Hialeah, it was announced when she appeared in bond court on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, 47-year-old Susej Calcines was driving a black 2007 Mercedes GL450 when she struck 87-year-old Julio Hernandez and 84-year-old Manuela Hernandez at the intersection in the area of 8th Avenue and 47th Street. She left without giving aid or leaving her information, the report said.

At the beginning of the bond court hearing, Judge Mindy Glazer informed Calcines, who appeared upset, of the charges against her: two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

After going over the details, including that Calcines allegedly told police she had no recollection of the crash, Glazer said she found probable cause for the charges.

But the defense said that to charge Calcines with vehicular homicide, there had to be proof that she was driving in a reckless manner.

The judge asked the prosecution how they would like to respond, and they asked for a moment. Glazer asked if they would like to speak to the responding officer, and in the meantime, told Calcines to take a seat while they heard another case.

Upon returning to Calcines’ case, the prosecution said there was certainly probable cause for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash, but not vehicular homicide.

The prosecutor then asked to set a bond at $1 for each of those latter counts, because “I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to establish the elements of recklessness,” the prosecutor said, adding that the state would continue to investigate.

The prosecution also asked for a minimum of $25,000 bond, house arrest and no drive order. They then added that “a higher bond may be appropriate based upon the facts.”

“She ran over these two people in the middle of the road and left them to die. I think she’s a danger to the community and a flight risk,” the prosecutor said.

Calcines’ defense attorney said her client would not have the funds for a bond of $25,000 per count, given her income, which she confirmed through an interpreter in Spanish.

“How much do you make, $900 a month?” the interpreter asked Calcines.

“Yes, yes, more or less. It varies by the houses that I’m able to clean,” she replied.

Glazer replied that she would set the bond at $15,000 for each count of fleeing the scene of a crash resulting in death, plus house arrest with a GPS monitor and curfew. The suspect will also not be allowed to drive.

Calcines held her face in her hands once the hearing concluded, possibly in shock or relief that the state had stuttered on the most serious charges against her.