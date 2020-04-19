State Officials Implement New Rules at Hard Rock Coronavirus Testing Site

Florida officials are continuing to expand testing for the novel coronavirus as the criteria to receive testing at Hard Rock Stadium has been modified once again.

The new criteria allows people with underlying medical conditions to be tested regardless if they are showing symptoms.

People who have come into contact with others who’ve tested positive for the virus are also allowed to be tested regardless of symptoms - along with first responders and healthcare workers.

Florida officials are also enforcing new rules aimed at the vehicles waiting in line.

Cars are now required to have working windows and a full tank of gas strongly recommended.

Officials also say only people in the first two rows of the vehicle will be tested, citing the safety of workers being compromised attempting to administer a test in the third row.

Mike Jachles, chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, says the new rules are meant to ensure the safety of both patients and workers.

He says wait times can reach four hours in 90-degree weather.

“We had cars that were overheating in line, we had cars whose batteries died, we had cars that ran out of gas,” Jachles said. “That creates a log jam in the line too.”

Last week, Hard Rock Stadium began allowing COVID-19 testing for all age groups so long as they showed symptoms of the virus or had close contacts with someone who recently tested positive.

Originally, the site acted as a hybrid for state and federal testing. The federal government only administered 250 tests a day for first responders and people who were 65 or older.

Once the transition was made into a state-run operation, Hard Rock Stadium expanded its criteria.

The mission, according to officials, is to test as many people as possible in one of the epicenters of the pandemic. Miami-Dade and Broward account for more than half of all cases in Florida.

Jachles says Hard Rock Stadium can administer 750 tests every day.

More than 13,000 tests have been administered since the site opened.

On Sunday, 319 people were tested.