State Rep. Wants Mar-a-Lago Closed Over Potential “Super-Spreader” New Year's Party

Rep. Omari Hardy says the club should be fined and closed for violating the county’s mask mandate

A member of the Florida House of Representatives wants officials in Palm Beach County to shut down the private club owned by President Donald Trump after a New Year’s Eve party appeared to show dozens of party goers without masks

Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat whose district includes parts of the county, posted a tweet this weekend saying residents are going to have to “deal w/ the consequences of a potential super-spreader party”.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports pictures and video surfaced of people attending the event without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Hardy says the club should be fined and closed for violating the county’s mask mandate.

"I recognize that the President is a powerful person and that his business, Mar-a-Lago, is a daunting target for enforcement, but the law is the law,” Hardy said in a letter to the assistant county administrator. “The presidency does not confer to the President and his friends a special privilege to endanger the health and welfare of Palm Beach County’s residents.”

Trump flew back to Washington D.C. on New  Year’s Eve and did not attend the event.

