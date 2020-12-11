State Restricts License of Woman Who Advertised Post-Butt Lift Massages on Social Media

A South Florida massage therapist who performed lymphatic massages for post-op cosmetic surgery clients had her license restricted after the state's health department determined her services were a public health risk.

Cristina Diaz has been advertising her services for lymphatic massages on Instagram since 2016 and has over 600 posts of clients undergoing drainage massages. In the ads, she offers her services in hotel rooms, homes and vacation rentals.

Investigators say Diaz was performing lymphatic massages for post-op patients who had Brazilian butt lifts and other cosmetic procedures like liposuction. However, her license only allows for the manipulation of soft tissues of the human body and not for post-surgical drainage massages.

An investigation by the state's department of health led to an emergency restriction of her massage license.

The investigation also revealed that Diaz was advertising at an unlicensed recovery home in Miami Gardens. We were unable to locate the recovery home for comment.

Diaz didn't want to comment on camera but told NBC 6 in a phone interview that she was surprised by a Miami Herald article about her business and allegations she put her clients’ health at risk.

Investigators also noted some of the videos on the Instagram account often showed pads soaked with bodily fluids, but there did not appear to be any biohazard containers or other appropriate means of disposal for these pads.

But Diaz insisted during a phone call that she does use biohazard containers and added that most massage therapists do lymphatic massages as well without any issues. But according to investigators, these procedures constitute an immediate, serious danger to the health, safety or welfare of others.

For now, Diaz has to adhere to her massage therapist license guidelines that do not include massages dealing with bodily fluids.