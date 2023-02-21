State Senator From Broward Introduces Bill to Ban Dogs From Sticking Heads Out of Car Windows

If a member of the Florida Senate from Broward County is successful, the practice of dogs being able to hang their heads out of car windows while their owners drive down the street would be illegal.

State Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat from Plantation, recently introduced Senate Bill 932 that makes it illegal for dogs to stick their heads out of the window and to be in a driver's lap while the car is moving.

The bill would also make it illegal to have a dog transported “on the running board, fender, hood, or roof of a motor vehicle,” as well as in a trunk or enclosed cargo space.

Dogs would also be required to be secured in a crate appropriate for their size while in a vehicle, be restrained by a seat belt or be under the control of someone other than the driver. Dogs transported in open truck beds would have to be in a crate that allows for good footing, be safe from inclement weather and protected from direct sunlight.

Violators would be issued a potential moving violation while charges would not count toward a criminal traffic infraction.

The bill would also ban the practice of declawing cats, punishable by a $1,000 fine and the possible ban on ownership. Another provision would ban cosmetic testing on animals of any item intended for humans.