State-Supported Sites in Broward to End Vaccinations by June 25th

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County will start the process of ending COVID-19 vaccinations at all of the county's state-supported sites on June 18th, officials said Friday.

The department said vaccinations are being transitioned to a locally led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments, and local governments.

As part of the transition, the state-supported sites in the county that include both Broward College’s north campus and Port Everglades will hold their last day of vaccinations on June 18th.

The closing dates are listed below:

Broward College’s North Campus and Vizcaya Park: June 18 th

Port Everglades: June 20 th

Vincent Torres Park: June 25th

Miami-Dade County announced Thursday that all state-supported sites would be closing by June 25th.

