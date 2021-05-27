State-Supported Sites in Miami-Dade to End COVID-19 Vaccinations by June 25

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade will be ending COVID-19 vaccinations at all of the county's state-supported sites by June 25, officials said Thursday.
The department said vaccinations are being transitioned to a locally-led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments, and local governments.
As part of the transition, the state-supported sites in the county - including Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center - will hold their last day of vaccinations next month.
Here are the sites and when they'll offer their final vaccinations:
Bucky Dent Park Gymnasium
2250 W 60th Street
Hialeah, FL 33016
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Drive
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Marlins Stadium
501 Marlins Way
Miami, FL 33125
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Miami Beach Convention Center
1901 Convention Center Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Oak Grove Park
690 NE 159th Street
Miami, FL 33162
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Overtown Youth Center
1551 NW 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33136
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18
Port of Miami
1120 Caribbean Way
Miami, FL 33132
Cruise Terminal J, Port of Miami
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Sunday, June 20
Ronselli Park Youth Center
250 SW 114th
Sweetwater, FL 33174
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 25
Helen Miller Center
2331 NW 143rd Street
Opa-Locka, FL 33054
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 25
Florida Memorial University
15800 NW 42nd Avenue
Miami Gardens, FL 33054
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 25
Brentwood Park
18800 NW 28th Place
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 25
A complete list of more than 2,000 alternate locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine is available here.