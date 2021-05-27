State-Supported Sites in Miami-Dade to End COVID-19 Vaccinations by June 25

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade will be ending COVID-19 vaccinations at all of the county's state-supported sites by June 25, officials said Thursday.

The department said vaccinations are being transitioned to a locally-led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments, and local governments.

As part of the transition, the state-supported sites in the county - including Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center - will hold their last day of vaccinations next month.

Here are the sites and when they'll offer their final vaccinations:

Bucky Dent Park Gymnasium

2250 W 60th Street

Hialeah, FL 33016

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Marlins Stadium

501 Marlins Way

Miami, FL 33125

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Miami Beach Convention Center

1901 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Oak Grove Park

690 NE 159th Street

Miami, FL 33162

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Overtown Youth Center

1551 NW 1st Avenue

Miami, FL 33136

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Port of Miami

1120 Caribbean Way

Miami, FL 33132

Cruise Terminal J, Port of Miami

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Sunday, June 20

Ronselli Park Youth Center

250 SW 114th

Sweetwater, FL 33174

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 25

Helen Miller Center

2331 NW 143rd Street

Opa-Locka, FL 33054

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 25

Florida Memorial University

15800 NW 42nd Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33054

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 25

Brentwood Park

18800 NW 28th Place

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 25

A complete list of more than 2,000 alternate locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine is available here.