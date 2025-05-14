Doral

State suspended license of Trump National Doral masseuse accused of groping teen

Florida's surgeon general has suspended the license of a masseuse at Trump National in Doral who was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old.

Yasmina Ponce Rodriguez, 55, was arrested back in March on a lewd and lascivious touching of a minor charge.

An arrest report said that officers spoke with the victim, who told them he was a club member of the hotel and would frequent the spa.

Yasmina Ponce Rodriguez
The victim said he scheduled an appointment with Rodriguez for a massage on March 1, which he has done in the past, the report said.

Twenty-five minutes into the massage, the victim told officers that Rodriguez moved a sheet, which exposed his genital area and then she began to massage him inappropriately, the report said.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into jail. She denied the allegations.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued an order of emergency suspension of Rodriguez's massage therapy license as a result of the incident.

