State's Report Cards Are Out: Broward Gets a ‘B,' Miami-Dade Earns Another ‘A'

The grades are in, and Broward County Public Schools retained its "B" grade, missing an "A" by one percentage point, while Miami-Dade celebrated another "A."

The Florida Department of Education released its school district grades Thursday. Individual schools are graded on a variety of factors, including standardized test scores, graduation rates, and industry certifications earned.

The state has issued its report card on school districts: @MDCPS has earned another A, @browardschools gets a B, missing an A by one percentage point.

In Broward, 45% of schools received an A, while 79% of schools received an A, B, or C grade.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said the district went into the school year knowing there were challenges to overcome.

“We saw last year as a result of the FSA scores that we had a lot of work to accomplish," Cartwright said. "We saw there was a lot of unfinished learning, and today when the results came out, we are incredibly grateful. When we take a look at the number of schools that received a school grade of A or B, percentage-wise, we’re higher than what the state average is, and so this is amazing news for us."

Every school, Cartwright said, focused on getting kids over the pandemic slide.

“We knew it was going to be important for us to look at how can we accelerate learning opportunities, targeted learning for our students, filling learning gaps to accelerate them to grade level so they recover from what had happened during COVID-19,” Cartwright said.

State school grades for the 2021/22 school year reflect continued progress for @browardschools. The District earned a grade of "B," narrowly missing an "A" by one percentage point.

Learn more at https://t.co/ugv6VMEvds. pic.twitter.com/PcjTc37HVA — Broward Schools (@browardschools) July 7, 2022

The Broward district’s efforts were handicapped by a severe teacher and staffing shortage.

“This year has been an unprecedented year," Cartwright said. "We did have a lot of teacher shortages because we were not able to find substitutes, but teachers and school administrators, they worked together, they had those relationships where they knew that they had to work side by side and take an all-hands-on-deck approach to support our students within their classrooms."

Cartwright said there will be intense focus on the two schools which received F grades: North Fork Elementary and Endeavor Primary Learning Center. She also said about a dozen schools had incomplete grades.

The district will appeal those to the state, and if successful, Cartwright said it could lift the district’s overall grade to an A.

NBC 6 reporter Jamie Guirola briefs the Miami-Dade County school districts 2022 grades.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres announced the district is leading the state in school performance.

In Miami-Dade, 54% of the schools are rated A, and nearly all of them are rated A, B or C.

Nearly 78% of students are economically disadvantaged, compared to 69% statewide.

"The impossible became the inevitable again," tweeted former Superintendent Albert Carvalho, who left the district months ago to lead the school district in Los Angeles.