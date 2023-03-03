‘Stay Hydrated': Safety Stressed as Influx of Spring Breakers in Fort Lauderdale Begins

Spring break is here and that means beaches in Fort Lauderdale will be packed with spring breakers enjoying the Florida sunshine.

It's a high impact event as thousands of people are expected to come through the area so on Friday, Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue gathered to discuss some safety measures.

Starting Friday and going until April 2nd, alcohol, coolers, tents, loud music, electric or motorized scooters and unauthorized vendors will be prohibited on beach property from the 900 block of Seabreeze north to the 1700 block of North A1A.

There is also a Circuit Micro Mover that is a free five-passenger vehicle to take people around.

To reduce traffic, rideshare drivers will not be allowed to stop on A1A and can only go to designated pickup spots.

Officers will also be out checking for any public disturbances or indecency and enforcing open container laws.

"The possessing or providing of alcohol to anyone 21 and under is obviously strictly prohibited. It will be strictly enforced by uniformed and undercover FLPD officers as well as the state ABT agents," Fort Lauderdale Police Maj. Bill Schultz said.

"Unfortunately, this time of year we see a lot of injuries that are alcohol related," Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said. "We urge individuals while enjoying our beaches and being out in the sun to make sure you stay hydrated."

Special cards will also be provided in coozies at bars along the beach. You can put a drop of your drink on the card to test that no one put any drugs in your drink.