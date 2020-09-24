Stepfather Arrested in 2004 Cold Case Killing of Miami-Dade Teenager

The stepfather of a 16-year-old girl who was found murdered in a northwest Miami-Dade home in 2004 has been arrested in connection with her killing, authorities said.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Raul Mata at his home in California and charged him with first-degree murder in the September 17, 2004 death of Dilcia Mejia, Miami-Dade Police said Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police Department officials said officers had arrived at the residence, located in the 9600 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, and found Mejia with a laceration around her neck. DNA evidence found a connection with Mata, who was later taken into custody.

“Our Homicide Bureau takes great pride in being the victims’ voice,” MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said. “There is no greater satisfaction than to provide closure to the family after such a tragic loss.”

“The charging of Raul Mata for the alleged 2004 murder of 16 year old Dilcia Mejia should offer hope, not just for her family but for the families of all crime victims still yearning for justice,” added Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Mata was awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County. Attorney information wasn't available.