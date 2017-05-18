Steve MacLaughlin

Meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin joined NBC 6 in February of 2017

Steve MacLaughlin web_2
NBC 6

Steve MacLaughlin joined NBC 6 in February of 2017 as a meteorologist and climate change reporter.

MacLaughlin's career began as an intern for NBC 4 in New York City. He was later hired as a weather producer for NBC 4 and for NBC's "Today" show, where he worked with his mentor, Al Roker.

After college, Steve worked for NBC 12 in Richmond, Virginia, then became Chief Meteorologist at WPHL in Philadelphia. From there, Steve spent six years at KXAS, the NBC-owned station in Dallas, Texas. MacLaughlin has also had the opportunity to fill in at The Weather Channel in Atlanta and PIX 11 in New York City.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – South Florida Honors MLK’s Legacy, Super Bowl LIV Matchup Set

Miami-Dade 3 hours ago

Mistake Leads to Huge Water Bills in Miami-Dade City

Steve has won four Emmy awards including Outstanding Weathercaster in 2019 and has been nominated a total of eleven times. Steve has also won an Associated Press Award for Best Weathercaster.

Steve graduated with honors from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a degree in meteorology and is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist through the American Meteorological Society.

News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us