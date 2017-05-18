Steve MacLaughlin joined NBC 6 in February of 2017 as a meteorologist and climate change reporter.

MacLaughlin's career began as an intern for NBC 4 in New York City. He was later hired as a weather producer for NBC 4 and for NBC's "Today" show, where he worked with his mentor, Al Roker.

After college, Steve worked for NBC 12 in Richmond, Virginia, then became Chief Meteorologist at WPHL in Philadelphia. From there, Steve spent six years at KXAS, the NBC-owned station in Dallas, Texas. MacLaughlin has also had the opportunity to fill in at The Weather Channel in Atlanta and PIX 11 in New York City.

Steve has won four Emmy awards including Outstanding Weathercaster in 2019 and has been nominated a total of eleven times. Steve has also won an Associated Press Award for Best Weathercaster.

Steve graduated with honors from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a degree in meteorology and is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist through the American Meteorological Society.