Stolen Car Chase Ends With Officer Firing Weapon, 2 in Custody in NW Miami-Dade

A stolen car chase ended with an officer firing their weapon and two suspects arrested in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began when a black BMW was stolen around 7:30 a.m.

About an hour later, an officer found the car using a license plate reader, but when the officer tried to stop the BMW, the driver took off.

The chase lasted just a few blocks before ending in the area of Northwest 74th Street near 10th Avenue in Gladeview.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said at one point the driver reached under a seat and that's when an officer fired their weapon.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and the two men in the car were taken into custody.

Police haven't released the suspects' identities or said what charges they're facing. But officials said they're both in their 30s and had warrants as well as long criminal histories.