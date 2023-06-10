Miami

Stolen car chase in Miami Springs ends in fatal crash leaving one dead, one in hospital

Miami Springs police attempted to stop the vehicle but after a brief chase, the driver lost control and was pronounced dead on scene.

By NBC6

Miami Springs police were involved in a stolen car chase which ended in tragedy after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

According to the report, two males were traveling in the stolen vehicle westbound on NW 36th avenue when police tried to stop them.

The driver fled but lost control near NW 66th Avenue and struck the pole.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the driver dead on the scene and transported the passenger to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

MDPD Traffic Division is leading the investigation. More to follow.

This article tagged under:

MiamiFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us