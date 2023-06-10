Stolen car chase in Miami Springs ends in fatal crash leaving one dead, one in hospital

Miami Springs police were involved in a stolen car chase which ended in tragedy after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

According to the report, two males were traveling in the stolen vehicle westbound on NW 36th avenue when police tried to stop them.

The driver fled but lost control near NW 66th Avenue and struck the pole.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the driver dead on the scene and transported the passenger to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

MDPD Traffic Division is leading the investigation. More to follow.