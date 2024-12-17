Miami-Dade County

Stolen car fleeing police crashed into Miami-Dade bus, causing injuries: Cops

Police said they recovered the vehicle and four rifles at the scene

By Daniela Cado

A crash involving a Miami-Dade Transit bus Monday night that led to multiple injuries was caused by a reported stolen car fleeing police, authorities said.

Miami Police officials said the incident began around 9 p.m. when an undercover unit attempted a traffic stop on the reported stolen car, which immediately fled.

A short time later, a police helicopter saw the vehicle in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 71st Street in Gladeview where it crashed into the bus.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported two to three people to hospitals.

Police said they recovered the vehicle and four rifles at the scene.

Neighbors said the car that was fleeing officers was speeding through the neighborhood.

"I was inside my house and I felt a loud impact, I was like 'what happened?'" said Angel Oduardo in Spanish. "I didn't see anything but then I went outside and I saw all the police cars."

Officials haven't released any information about the car's driver or the injured victims.

