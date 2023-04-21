Stolen Car Used to Crash Into Pompano Beach Shooting Range During Robbery: BSO

Authorities were investigating after a stolen car crashed into a shooting range in Pompano Beach early Friday during a robbery.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1300 block of Southwest 1st Court, where the car crashed just before 3 a.m.

The car hit Declaration Defense, a shooting range and firearm store.

Cherney Amhara / NBC6

“Yeah, it’s pretty crazy to see something like this," said Sean Williams, a customer of the store. “This is the first I’ve ever seen anything like this, I guess times out here are getting hard so people are doing certain things out here.”

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the vehicle was unoccupied when they got there and was used to break into the business, with several items stolen from inside.

“Time’s are getting rough on everybody so people are doing crazy things these days," Williams said. "It’s not something I wouldn’t expect.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.