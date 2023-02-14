Stolen Dump Truck Crashes Into Miami Home: Police

One person was hospitalized after he stole a dump truck and crashed it into a home Tuesday in Miami, police said.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed paramedics responding to the damaged home on NW 18th Avenue and 6th Street.

Miami Police said the truck got stolen from another house about a mile away while the owner chased after it.

The truck then crashed into a home, but no one inside the house got hurt, police said.

The person who stole the truck got pinned inside and was extricated and transported to the hospital by fire rescue, police said. His condition was unclear.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.