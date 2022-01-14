Broward County

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Firearms, Felony Arrests

Two men were arrested and several firearms were recovered after Pompano Beach deputies were alerted to a vehicle stolen out of the City of Miramar Wednesday night.

Pompano Beach deputies arrested two suspects and recovered guns and ammunition after being alerted to a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.

The deputies responded to an alert of a vehicle that had been stolen out of the City of Miramar at around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 12.

The vehicle was observed by a deputy in the area of West Atlantic Boulevard and South Cypress Road and tracked down by BSO Aviation to a residence at 101 Northwest 30th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The driver, Adolph Giunta, and the passenger, Jamaal Sims, exited the vehicle and fled toward the home.

As Sims exited the vehicle, he was seen throwing a firearm onto the roof of an adjacent structure.

A perimeter was established and deputies detained Giunta and Sims.

An AR-15 style rifle fully loaded with a 40-round magazine was found inside of the stolen vehicle.

Additionally, Giunta was found to be in possession of a Glock 17 firearm containing a 30-round magazine.

He is now facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and committing a third-degree felony with a weapon.

The firearm discarded on the roof by Sims was recovered and found to be a Glock 19 firearm with one round in the chamber and nine additional rounds on the magazine.

Sims is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm, tampering with evidence and trespass conveyance.

