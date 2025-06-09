Stoner's Pizza giving out free pizza during Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise

As the Florida Panthers prepare to face off against the Edmonton Oilers during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise Monday night, fans will able to get a free large pizza.

Stoner's Pizza, the official pizza of the Panthers, will be giving out free pies during Monday night's game as part of a special deal.

Fans who want to cash in on the deal can grab their pizzas at locations in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs and Davie from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For all other Stanley Cup games, customers will be able to get pizzas at a 50% discount if they use the promo code GOCATS.

Stoner's Pizza said that for every pizza that is sold on a game day, they will donate a meal to at-risk youths.

They are partnering with HANDY, a nonprofit organization that serves youths in Broward County.