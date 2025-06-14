Miami

Stop signs installed in Miami neighborhood after jogger killed in hit-and-run

Andrew Loretta was jogging in front of Shanendoah Park Tuesday night when he was hit by a driver.

By Jamie Guirola

Just days after a jogger was killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in a Miami neighborhood, the county took steps to try and make that area safer for residents.

Police said the driver, 36-year-old Andres Estupinan, was speeding when he hit Loretta, tossing his body into the air, and landing 170 feet away from the point of impact. Then the driver hit three other cars.

Many neighbors called this street a danger zone, prompting local leaders to take immediate action.

"They have a little more work to finish up, but basically from all the way to Coral Way, drivers going down 21st Avenue should expect to stop at every one of those intersections," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins said.

County public works installed more 4-way stop signs on this street.

"Normally on a city street like this, you would wait for the city to put in such a request, but to me, this was a very obvious solution. We’ve got two schools, we have a library and a park," Higgins said.

Higgins said the city will now work on taking other measures to make sure this street is safer.

