Store Clerk Shot During Robbery Attempt in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A store clerk was rushed to the hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the 29000 block of Southwest 152nd Avenue, located in the Leisure City neighborhood, around midnight after reports of a shooting.
Officers found the man shot and he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where he is listed in stable condition.
The victim's identity was not released.
Investigators did not release details on the robbery attempt or the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
