Storm Chances Continue to Drop Across South Florida Wednesday

South Florida will continue to see a drop in storm chances across the area starting Wednesday and continuing throughout the end of the work week.

Wednesday should start off with partly cloudy skies along with an isolated shower or storm, followed by scattered storms once again near or just after lunch. Highs will top out around 90 degrees.

Look for a few storms once again Thursday but the coverage will be a little less at around 30 percent. Friday looks to be the driest day of the next seven with only an isolated shower or storm in the cards. It'll be warm with highs in the low 90s, maybe even a touch higher.

Scattered storms work back into the forecast with drier skies possible each afternoon. We have a bunch of question marks for next week as tropical moisture may roll into the region. We will keep rain chances around 40 percent for now.