Storm Chances Continue to Drop Throughout Work Week in South Florida

South Florida will continue to get a break in the recent wet weather with storm chances dropping in the coming days.

Look for a few spotty showers and a storm Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Storm chances may pick up a bit this afternoon, but most of the action should be well inland from the coast.

It's looking more like the western suburbs will be in play versus the coast. Highs will be on the warm side, topping out in the low 90s.

Rain chances slowly drop from here with only a 10-20 percent chance of rain by late this week and into the weekend. It's been a soggy stretch...I know we are ready for a break. The extra sunshine will crank up the temperatures with highs ranging from 91-93 degrees this week.