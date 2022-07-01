Storm Chances Drop Slightly Across South Florida for Holiday Weekend

If you're looking to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend, you may catch a break across South Florida with storm chances taking a slight dip.

We are locked into a consistent pattern right now and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Between now and the 4th of July you'll notice a few morning passing showers and isolated storms followed by mostly dry afternoons.

There will be a beach breeze taking the edge off the temps each day, but we also get those pesky rip currents. Highs will come in close to average, hitting 90 each afternoon.

Look for a surge of moisture and higher rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.