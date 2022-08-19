Storm Chances Drop Slightly Friday Across South Florida Before Weekend Rain Returns

South Florida could catch some slight relief on Friday from the recent wet weather across the area, but the rain could be making a weekend return.

After yet another hot, record-breaking afternoon on Thursday, temperatures are finally cooling back to reality. Make now mistake, it's still warm out there. Look for Friday morning temperatures to range from the upper 70s to low 80s followed by low 90s by the afternoon.

Rain chances will come in around 30%, mainly before 2 p.m. You will notice a bit more of a beach breeze.

Look for similar conditions this weekend with slightly better rain chances early in the day, followed by more and more sunshine each afternoon. Rain chances will come in around 30%.

The beach breeze will be just strong enough to notice as highs stay reasonable, topping out in the low 90s.