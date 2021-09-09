Storm Chances Drop Slightly Thursday Across South Florida

While it won't be a dry day across the area, South Florida could see some slight relief from the wet weather for part of Thursday.

A dry start to the day takes place with storms likely again later in the day. Easily half of the area will see the rain.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Southwest winds will bring in warm numbers as highs are expected to hit the mid-90s inland from the coast.

Rain chances dip as we head into the weekend with Saturday looking like the driest day of the two. Only isolated storms are expected. Highs will be in the low 90s into Saturday.

Sunday may see temps struggle to hit 90 as a stronger east wind pushes in with a few more raindrops.

Rain chances surge next week as a moisture-rich east breeze remains in place. Highs will stay stuck in the upper-80s.