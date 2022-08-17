Storm Chances Drop Slightly Wednesday Across South Florida

If you're looking for some relief from the recent massive rainfall across parts of South Florida, you may get a slight break Wednesday across the area.

We are stuck in this same old pattern of morning sunshine followed by afternoon storms. This is exactly what the parents and kids need for the first day of school in Miami-Dade County.

The second half of the day is a different deal altogether with thunderstorms firing after 1 p.m. Frequent lightning and isolated flooding is possible. It will be very warm again too with temperatures pushing into the low to mid-90s. Thursday looks exactly the same.

The pattern shifts a little by Friday and into the weekend. This may introduce a few more morning showers and storms into the equation. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, topping out in the low 90s.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.