Storm Chances Drop Slightly Wednesday Across South Florida

The month of September has arrived and brought with it some slight relief when it comes to rain chances Wednesday across the area.

A partly cloudy morning is on tap before sea breeze storms fire up later in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s and feel like mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances remain scattered and focused in the afternoons through the extended period with highs reaching the low 90s through this upcoming weekend and Labor Day.

The tropics are very active, but South Florida does not look to be impacted by any systems at this time.

Tropical Depression Kate will continue to slowly move to the north as a depression through the next few days. No land impacts are expected.

Newly formed Tropical Storm Larry is forecasted to become a category 3 hurricane by the weekend as it moves west before taking a northerly turn. We are not looking at impacts from this system in South Florida, but will continue to monitor.