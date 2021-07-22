Storm Chances Drop Thursday Across South Florida With Temps Rising

While South Florida may get a break Thursday when it comes to storm chances, there will be no break from the high temperatures across the area.

Conditions look calm to start the day, but it is quite warm and humid. A little daytime heating will likely get some storms popping around lunchtime and into the afternoon.

It looks like these storms will be mostly inland from the coast with just a touch of a sea breeze. Highs will top out in the low 90s and feels like temperatures will exceed 100 degrees.

We are looking at a similar setup Friday with just a few more storms out there. Saturday looks like your classic dry morning and stormy afternoon as rain chances continue to rise.

Rain chances stay high into Sunday and we may see a little more morning activity as well. Highs will take a slight dip, topping out in the upper 80s to near 90.