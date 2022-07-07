Storm Chances Drop Thursday in South Florida Before Likely Wetter Weekend

South Florida will catch a slight break Thursday from the recent wet weather before storms make a likely return just in time for the weekend.

We are locked into this warm and humid pattern Thursday as we drift toward the end of the week. There will be just enough of an east breeze to push these morning showers west of us by the afternoon.

Highs will range from the upper 80s near the coast to the low 90s inland. You'll notice the humidity as feels like temps eclipse 100 yet again.

Friday looks like a carbon copy of Thursday.

Rain chances will rise a touch this weekend as will the temperatures. Roughly half of us will get wet each day with highs firmly in the low to mid-90s, especially inland.