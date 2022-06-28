Storm Chances Drop Tuesday in South Florida Before Picking Back Up

South Florida will get a slight break in storm chances Tuesday, but that relief from the rain will be short lived with storms returning to end the work week.

The forecast Tuesday will call for just a few spotty showers early, followed by a few storms beginning midday. We have just enough east to west movement in the atmosphere to push these storms to our west by mid-afternoon.

Rain chances will be on the low side, coming in around 30%. Highs will top out around 90 and feel more like 100.

Rain chances pick up a little more over the next couple of days and stay near 50% for the balance of the week. This pattern will continue quite possibly into the beginning of the weekend. Highs will remain near 90.