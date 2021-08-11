Storm Chances Drop Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Fred's Potential Impacts

South Florida will see a lot more sunshine for the middle of the work week before the weather could likely get rougher for some regions with the potential impact of Tropical Storm Fred.

A few showers and storms will roll across South Florida early Wednesday with more sunshine expected after lunch. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Look for essentially the same forecast Thursday.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest on the storm that is keeping South Florida in the cone of concern.

The area will begin to feel impacts from Tropical Storm Fred later on Friday and into Saturday. We could very well see some gusts to tropical storm strength, especially across the Keys.

Our weather should improve starting Sunday.