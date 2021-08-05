Storm Chances Expected to Drop Slightly Thursday Afternoon Across South Florida

After three straight days with parts of South Florida being drenched with afternoon storms, the area could see some slight relief to end the work week.

The pattern has shifted, allowing for a few showers to pop up in the morning with storms out across the western suburbs late in the day.

Rain chances are coming in a little lower with 40% of the area seeing rain Thursday as highs hit the low 90s. The forecast doesn't change much over the next few days.

Rain chances may take another dip Sunday into Monday before ramping back up a bit early next week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Highs remain locked in the 90-91 degree range with humidity. There will be a subtle beach breeze each afternoon.