Storm Chances Increase in South Florida With Feels Like Temps in Triple Digits

While rain chances will be increasing Tuesday across much of South Florida, many residents will notice the heat and humidity also increasing.

Look for another warm, humid and breezy day across South Florida with highs in the upper 80s. You'll also notice a few more showers.with a few more storms as well.

Feels like temperatures were already in the 90s Tuesday morning with values expected to go above 100 again by the afternoon. The breeze will take the edge off the heat a bit, but the high risk of rip currents continue.

Shower chances dip by Wednesday afternoon and stay low through Friday. Highs remain in the upper 80s with a breeze. Look for more storms this weekend.