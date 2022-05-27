first alert weather

Storm Chances Increase Into Holiday Weekend Across South Florida

Rain chances go way up this weekend with most of the excitement coming during the second half of the day

Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, South Florida will be dealing with storm chances that could put a damper on some outdoor plans.

Winds are turning more to the south and this will raise our rain chances a touch this Friday. Look for about a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Most of the action by the afternoon should be inland from the coast. Our winds look to keep rip currents around yet again as we round out the week. Highs will touch the upper 80s.

Rain chances go way up this weekend with most of the excitement coming during the second half of the day.

Highs stay locked into the upper 80s. Keep an eye to the sky - it's looking a lot like rainy season.

