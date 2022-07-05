Storm Chances Increase Starting Tuesday Across South Florida

After a drier Fourth of July, South Florida is in store for a much wetter next few days across the area.

A tropical wave nearby is bringing us added moisture with rain chances returning to the forecast Tuesday at 60%. A few showers are around early morning with a better chance of showers and storms as the morning progresses with scattered storms this afternoon.

Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue, but a few showers and storms could slow you down for the early morning or late afternoon commute.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Keep the umbrella close by because rain chances stay elevated Wednesday as well. By midweek, spotty to scattered rain chances take shape and last through the weekend. Highs will end up in the 90s each of the next seven days.