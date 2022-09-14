Storm Chances Increase Starting Wednesday Across South Florida

South Florida will not see much of a break from the recent wet weather with an increase in storm chances starting Wednesday.

Storms are firing up again Wednesday afternoon with more than half of us seeing the rain. Isolated flooding is certainly likely as the ground is already saturated.

Highs will remain above average, touching the low 90s. This pattern continues for the next few days.

Rain chances finally dip a little by this weekend with rain chances coming in around 40 percent. Highs remain slightly above average, topping out in the low 90s.