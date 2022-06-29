Storm Chances Increase Starting Wednesday Across South Florida

The rain is making a return Wednesday across South Florida with storm chances increasing for the remainder of the work week.

We are entering a slightly stormier pattern right now with more than half of the region seeing thunderstorms on your Wednesday. Brief heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the primary impacts as these storms may end up being slow-movers.

Highs are expected around 90. Look for similar conditions over the next few days.

The pattern will shift a little as we hit the weekend, especially the second half. Storm coverage will be a little less than 50% with the storms sliding west during each afternoon. Highs will remain around 90.