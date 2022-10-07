Storm Chances Increase This Weekend Across South Florida

After a drier end to the work week, South Florida will see an increased chance of storms just in time for the weekend.

This stretch of beautiful weather continues as we round out the week. Temperatures remain near or below average and humidity is doing the same. King Tide flooding and a high risk of rip currents are the only negatives.

Look for high tide Friday morning and again in the evening. Peak king tide flooding will come around October 9 and 10.

Humidity and rain chances pick up, especially by the second half of the weekend. The breeze remains with highs once again struggling to get out of the mid-80s.