Storm Chances Increase Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Wet Weekend

The month of September is here - and with it comes increased storm chances starting Thursday across parts of South Florida.

Look for a mostly dry start to your Thursday with seasonable 70s and low 80s across the board. There is plenty of humidity and that will translate into storms developing around midday.

The storms will likely fire up inland from the coast a lot like Wednesday. Highs will touch the low 90s with feels like numbers above 100. Friday looks very similar.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Storm chances will dip to 30% this weekend with highs still in the low 90s. The best chance for rain will be during the first half of the day with most of the action well west by the afternoon.