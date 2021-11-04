Storm Chances Increase Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Front's Arrival

The rainy season may be over, but storm chances increase starting Thursday in South Florida ahead of the arrival of our next cold front.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will pick late Thursday as a front inches a little closer to South Florida. The trend continues overnight Thursday and into Friday.

In fact, we may see localized flooding as moisture levels continue to rise.

Our cold front is poised to push through Friday night and you'll feel it. Highs will still manage to push into the low 80s Saturday, but that may not be the case Sunday. Expect morning temperatures in the 50s across the suburbs both Sunday and Monday morning.

We are forecasting highs to remain in the upper 70s Sunday with low humidity and high sunshine.