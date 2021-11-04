first alert weather

Storm Chances Increase Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Front's Arrival

Our cold front is poised to push through Friday night and you'll feel it

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The rainy season may be over, but storm chances increase starting Thursday in South Florida ahead of the arrival of our next cold front.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will pick late Thursday as a front inches a little closer to South Florida. The trend continues overnight Thursday and into Friday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

In fact, we may see localized flooding as moisture levels continue to rise. 

Our cold front is poised to push through Friday night and you'll feel it. Highs will still manage to push into the low 80s Saturday, but that may not be the case Sunday. Expect morning temperatures in the 50s across the suburbs both Sunday and Monday morning. 

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 to Know: Last Call Roll Back Vote Worries Miami Beach Business Owners

Palm Beach County 1 hour ago

Former Lover of South Florida Woman Who Plotted to Kill Husband Found Dead

We are forecasting highs to remain in the upper 70s Sunday with low humidity and high sunshine.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us