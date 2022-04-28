first alert weather

Storm Chances Increase Thursday With Front Stalling Over South Florida

We aren't expecting organized severe storms, but localized flooding and frequent lightning is certainly possible

Make sure to pack your umbrella Thursday as South Florida is in store for what could be several days of wet weather and the latest round of storms.

Look for a warm and slightly humid start to the day Thursday followed by scattered storms after lunch. A front moving in will be the trigger to get these storms going.

We aren't expecting organized severe storms, but localized flooding and frequent lightning is certainly possible. It'll be typically warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Our front will stall out across South Florida and keep high rain chances through Saturday. Sunday may offer up more sunshine and less rain, but it's a complicated forecast so stay with NBC 6.

Early next week looks much sunnier with only isolated rain chances. 

