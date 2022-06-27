Storm Chances Increase to Start Work Week Across South Florida

South Florida will need the umbrella to start the work week and keep it for the next few days with rain and storm chances making a serious return.

Look for a warm and humid start to your week Monday with spotty showers and a storm before noon followed by scattered storms starting around midday or early afternoon.

Everything is moving east to west, so we expect most of these storms to be out across the Everglades by mid-afternoon. Highs will top out around 90, but it'll feel more like 100.

The pattern looks quite similar for the balance of the week. Rain chances will range from 40-60% with highs near 90.