first alert weather

Storm Chances Increase Tuesday Across South Florida

Rain chances will remain in the 40-50% range again on Wednesday as the mercury creeps up a little higher

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Make sure to back your umbrella when you head out the door in South Florida as storms chances are picking up across the area.

Look for passing showers early Tuesday followed by afternoon storms out across the far western suburbs. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

You'll appreciate the breeze, but it will keep rip currents in play once again.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain chances will remain in the 40-50% range again on Wednesday as the mercury creeps up a little higher. With a little extra sunshine, we could push into the upper 80s.

Rain chances dip by the end of the week and into the weekend (20-30%) but the heat will be on. I wouldn't be surprised if we top 90 degrees. Find your cool spot.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us