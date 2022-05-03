Storm Chances Increase Tuesday Across South Florida

Make sure to back your umbrella when you head out the door in South Florida as storms chances are picking up across the area.

Look for passing showers early Tuesday followed by afternoon storms out across the far western suburbs. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

You'll appreciate the breeze, but it will keep rip currents in play once again.

Rain chances will remain in the 40-50% range again on Wednesday as the mercury creeps up a little higher. With a little extra sunshine, we could push into the upper 80s.

Rain chances dip by the end of the week and into the weekend (20-30%) but the heat will be on. I wouldn't be surprised if we top 90 degrees. Find your cool spot.