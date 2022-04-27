Storm Chances Increase Wednesday Afternoon Across South Florida

If you're looking for some rain relief for the recent high temperatures across South Florida, the wet weather could be making a return as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The winds are a touch lighter early Wednesday and this has allowed a few 60s to work into South Florida. These lighter winds will allow for a warm afternoon, however, as the mercury pushes into the mid to upper 80s.

A few storms may fire as well, mainly inland from the coast.

A front will drift into our area Thursday and likely give us our best chances for rain this week. They will mainly be the afternoon variety as highs push into the mid-80s once again.

This front will dissipate Friday, but just enough moisture remains to keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast. We will be slightly cooler, with an east breeze keeping highs in the low 80s.

Look for a beach breeze along with lower rain chances Friday through the weekend. Highs will work back into the mid-80s by Sunday.