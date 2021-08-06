Storm Chances Lower for Friday, Parts of Weekend Across South Florida

If you're looking for a drier end to the work week and weekend across South Florida, you may get just a chance to enjoy the outdoors without dodging raindrops.

The area will see a few showers and storms on your Friday with the coast seeing drier skies later in the day. Inland areas may have a little harder chance of shaking the storms Friday afternoon.

It'll be warm and humid with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be light enough to offer really nice boat and beach conditions.

The pattern remains quite similar this weekend with highs locked into the low 90s.

We drop rain chances even further early next week with rain chances ranging from 20-30 percent. Enjoy this little lull in the action as we know the more consistent rains will return soon.