Storm Chances Pick Up Across South Florida Starting Friday, Continue Into Weekend

South Florida will see an increased chance of showers and storms starting Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Scattered showers are picking up across South Florida but we are looking at a drier Friday afternoon. Highs will come in around the low 90s with feels like temperatures above 100 in spots.

You'll notice a decent beach breeze which always helps with the temps.

Rain chances will come in around the 40-50% range this weekend with once again the best chances overnight and during the first half of the day. Highs stay stuck in the low 90s with humidity.

The next surge of rain is set for Monday/Tuesday and then a considerable drop in rain chances by the middle of next week.