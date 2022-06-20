first alert weather

Storm Chances Pick Up to Start Work Week Across South Florida

Rain chances drop substantially by the end of the week

Just in time for the start of the work week, South Florida will see storm chances pick up starting Monday across the area.

Look for scattered storms for your Monday, especially this afternoon inland from the coast. With winds light, we could see a few of these storms work back to the coast briefly during the early evening.

It'll be warm and humid with low 90s feeling more like the upper 90s. Light winds will also make for a great day out on the boat and at the beach. 

Rain chances pick up Tuesday as will the breeze. Highs may struggle to hit the 90s. Look for a similar forecast Wednesday with a little less rain.

Rain chances drop substantially by the end of the week. The winds will become lighter too as our highs work back into the 90s. 

