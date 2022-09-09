Storm Chances Remain High Across South Florida Into the Weekend

You may want to have some indoor activities planned in South Florida this weekend as rain and storm chances remain higher for Friday and over the next few days.

We remain warm and humid to round out the week with once again the best chance for storms coming around lunch and into the afternoon. Roughly 50-60 percent of the area could see rain with the best chances in northern Miami-Dade and into Broward.

The Keys may very well be the driest spot. Look for highs to hit the low 90s with feels-like temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

We will notice a very slight change to the pattern this weekend as winds turn a little more to the southeast. This will drop temps by a degree or two and push storms to our north and west each afternoon. Rain chances are coming in around 40-50 percent.

Winds control so much. As winds turn calm again next week, storm chances will pick up again. 50-60 percent of us could see rain each day next week with the best chances during the afternoon hours.