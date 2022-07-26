Storm Chances Remain High Across South Florida Tuesday Before Area Dries Out

You'll need that umbrella Tuesday across South Florida with storm chances remaining high before the area dries out in the coming days.

An upper level low is spreading showers and thunderstorms across South Florida on Tuesday with the best chances through early afternoon. Off and on showers and storms could linger into the evening and overnight hours.

You'll notice the breeze with highs in the upper 80s.

The rain kicks out quickly and we will be hard pressed to see much rain both Wednesday and Thursday as highs work back to the 90s.

Rain chances pick up a little more Friday and into the weekend, but 30-40% is pretty reasonable for this time of the year.